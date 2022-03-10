Play Ball! MLB Owners, Union Agree To New Labor Deal, Lifting Lockout

Videos by OutKick

It looks like we will have a baseball season after all. And who woulda thunk it?

But here we are, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan among those reporting that MLB owners and players have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, signifying an end to the lockout and a start to spring training. Eventually, anyway.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Actually, players can start reporting to spring training as soon as this weekend, should the deal become finalized. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale added that Opening Day is expected to take place April 7 for most teams, with spring training play to start in a little more than a week.

Per Passan: “Final vote from the eight on the executive subcommittee and 30 player reps, per sources: 26-12 in favor of the new labor agreement.”

The news that a labor agreement had been reached was actually first reported by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El ExtraBase.

Done deal. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) March 10, 2022

Of course, any agreements features some in-with-the-new, out-with-the-old rule changes, perhaps to the delight of many.

“Nine inning doubleheaders and regular extra inning rules return,” ESPN’s Jesse reported. “Man on 2nd (base) is a thing of the past.”

Baseball is really back. Nine inning doubleheaders and regular extra inning rules return. Man on 2nd is a thing of the past. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 10, 2022

Added Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors: “The new CBA will cover the 2022-26 seasons, and the transaction freeze associated with the lockout is expected to be lifted as soon as the agreement is formally ratified.”