Place This +1300 OPOY Bet

Videos by OutKick

The NFL Season is just around the corner and we couldn’t be more excited about this. The preseason has already started with the Jets and Browns playing in the Hall of Fame game. The other teams are ready to kick their preseason off as well as they get their first game this week. That means we need to shift our attention from the baseball season to some future bets. I have one big one circled right here and am excited to see what happens in the Offensive Player of the Year race.

The MVP race almost always goes to a quarterback. I am assuming that is part of the reason they created the Offensive Player of the Year Award. Over the past 10 years, a quarterback has won the award four times, a running back three times and a wide receiver three times. The past two seasons have gone to wide receivers. This isn’t that big of a shock, especially if you follow fantasy football. Fantasy Football players will recognize that the main players in leagues have shifted from running backs to wide receivers. Even running backs that are involved in the passing game are a bit bigger than most receivers, but there is still a crop of probably three or four receivers that are the top-drafted players. Those three players are: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Cooper Kupp. Fantasy stats don’t always correlate with Offensive Player of the Year, but in this case I think we can glean a bit of insight on what we bet on.

I’m taking Justin Jefferson to do something that hasn’t been done since 2001 when Marshall Faulk won back-to-back-to-back awards. Since then no one has won two consecutive years. In fact, only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning are the only two since 2000 that have won the award more than once. Justin Jefferson is clearly the best offensive weapon in football. Kirk Cousins isn’t a great quarterback, but he is good enough to put it in Jefferson’s vicinity and then he takes care of the rest. They have a good enough team that they should be competitive and likely have a good chance to take the division this season. Jefferson will be a big part of that. His touchdown total is a bit lower than I think it needs to be, but he has increased his receiving yardage by 200 each year for the past two years. On that pace, he should be able to put together a 2,000 yard season. If he does that touchdown count might not even matter. I’m predicting him to get 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns. I think that is enough to cash my +1300 bet.

Justin Fields has a chance to be the Offensive Player of the Year. (Credit: Getty Images)

The other players that I think have a chance at the award are Justin Fields at +2000. How could it happen? If Fields leads the Bears to the playoffs, he likely will have improved his throwing – something he has to do in order for them to win consistently – and his ground game will continue to do everything it can to advance the offense. There is a chance this could happen as comparable players like Cam Newton have won the award. I think the Lamar Jackson season as an MVP is unlikely, but an Offensive Player of the Year Award could be possible. My other choice would be Stefon Diggs. I think Diggs is one of the best receivers in the league and the Bills are once again on the revenge tour after they lost in the playoffs once again. As Josh Allen’s favorite target, Diggs has the best chance to make an impact on a game. He could put up Justin Jefferson type numbers, but I think the likelihood is much lower.

I won’t be betting on Christian McCaffrey – as much as I enjoy him, I think he takes a bit of a lower role or more balanced role now than he has Elijah Mitchell coming back. Ja’Marr Chase is awesome and so is Joe Burrow, but with the injury rumor around Burrow, I don’t want any of my money tied up on either of them. Nick Chubb is a great running back, but I can’t say he will be the best choice as his quarterback is a runner as well. The last person I will mention is Davante Adams. I love Adams, but I think he regressess a bit this season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

My bet would be Justin Jefferson at +1300.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024