Steelers Pull Embarrassing And Hardo Move With Locker Room Logo

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off an all-time soft move with the team’s locker room logo.
Pittsburgh went 9-8 last season, and failed to make the postseason. You’d think the team would be focused on that.
A rational person would think there isn’t much time for shenanigans when the team is coming off a disappointing season.
Wrong. Very wrong. Apparently, the team’s priorities include roping off the locker room logo because people stepped on it. I’m not kidding. You can see a photo from Brooke Pryor in the tweet below.
This is an embarrassing look for the Steelers.
Imagine being an adult man and feeling the need to rope off a locker room logo. It’s a logo on the carpet. If the Steelers don’t want it stepped on, don’t put it on the floor.
Am I the crazy one here? Why would anyone care about a logo on the locker room floor? The team is out here acting like it’s the American flag and must be protected at all costs.
The flag should be respected. An NFL logo that was purposely put on the floor? Give me a break. Are these guys NFL players or Tier One operators with classified squadron patches that demand an immense amount of respect?
If you’re in Delta Force and want to do something like this (I doubt they would), then fine. Do your thing, but an NFL team roping off a logo? Give me a break.
This is the definition of a hardo move. Hardo move through and through, and I don’t say that as a compliment.
When the Steelers get back to the playoffs, then they can pull stunts like this. Until then, I suggest they take a deep breath and relax. There are much bigger fish to fry than the locker room logo on the floor.