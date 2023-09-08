Steelers Pull Embarrassing And Hardo Move With Locker Room Logo

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off an all-time soft move with the team’s locker room logo.

Pittsburgh went 9-8 last season, and failed to make the postseason. You’d think the team would be focused on that.

A rational person would think there isn’t much time for shenanigans when the team is coming off a disappointing season.

Wrong. Very wrong. Apparently, the team’s priorities include roping off the locker room logo because people stepped on it. I’m not kidding. You can see a photo from Brooke Pryor in the tweet below.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was tired of seeing the footprints on the Steelers’ locker room logo, so he did something about it.



Without fanfare, he added stanchions to rope it off.



“Something as small as keeping our logo clean, it's simple, but it means a lot.”https://t.co/tz8FaSmWs3 pic.twitter.com/LYqZMkT8cS — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 7, 2023

This is an embarrassing look for the Steelers.

Imagine being an adult man and feeling the need to rope off a locker room logo. It’s a logo on the carpet. If the Steelers don’t want it stepped on, don’t put it on the floor.

Am I the crazy one here? Why would anyone care about a logo on the locker room floor? The team is out here acting like it’s the American flag and must be protected at all costs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers roped off the team’s logo in the locker room. Does the team have bigger fish to fry? (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The flag should be respected. An NFL logo that was purposely put on the floor? Give me a break. Are these guys NFL players or Tier One operators with classified squadron patches that demand an immense amount of respect?

If you’re in Delta Force and want to do something like this (I doubt they would), then fine. Do your thing, but an NFL team roping off a logo? Give me a break.

This is the definition of a hardo move. Hardo move through and through, and I don’t say that as a compliment.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2022-23 season. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

When the Steelers get back to the playoffs, then they can pull stunts like this. Until then, I suggest they take a deep breath and relax. There are much bigger fish to fry than the locker room logo on the floor.