Although it didn’t get off to a great start, Kenny Pickett finished his rookie year with a ton of positive momentum entering the offseason. Now, as the Steelers look ahead to 2023 and beyond, he is encouraging his front office to get him another weapon— one for which he is extremely familiar.

Pickett would love to be reunited with former Pittsburgh Panthers teammate Jordan Addison.

Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates with Kenny Pickett #8 after a 23 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter during the game against the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Steelers will pick No. 17 overall in April. They began the year with six losses in their first eight games, but finished 9-8.

Pickett took over in Week 4 and won six of his last eight games after starting 1-4. He threw for 2,404 yards on a 64% completion clip with just seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It was not the most impressive start to his young career, numbers wise, but he lacked targets downfield. Diontae Johnson and fellow rookie George Pickens were Pittsburgh’s leading receivers, with tight end Pat Friermuth not far behind.

None of the three surpassed the 900-yard receiving mark and the third-highest yardage total came from Chase Claypool, who was shipped off to Chicago after eight games. No other receiver had more than 104 yards receiving last year and the team finished No. 26 in scoring. Not great.

While Johnson and Pickens are both extremely talented, it could be valuable for the Steelers to add a third pass-catcher to the mix. Pickett hopes that will be Addison.

Jordan Addison is a talented guy and I’d love to see him in the black and gold. — Kenny Pickett, via The Pat McAfee Show

Pickett also revealed that he plans to train with his former receiver in Florida this offseason. Clearly, despite playing last season apart, the connection is still there.

Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison lit the NCAA on fire.

Addison and Pickett played two seasons together, in 2020 and 2021. The former caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns from the latter in their second year together and won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best pass-catcher in college football.

Addison finished his college career at USC in 2022 and caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. He played in just 11 games while dealing with injury.

Depending on where you look, TCU’s Quentin Johnson, Tennessee’s Jaylin Hyatt and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba are expected to be the first three receivers selected. UNC’s Josh Downs is also in the mix. Addison could go before all four, or after them all.

Either way, there is a good chance that he is sitting on the board when Pittsburgh drafts at No. 17. A reunion in Steel City is a realistic possibility for the former Panthers and Pickett will presumably only continue to push for the pick.