Pittsburgh Penguins Fan Joins Toronto Maple Leafs’ Pity Party

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2-1 win in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs sent hometown fans at Scotiabank Arena into a well of despair.

As the camera panned across the venue was, the crushing weight of the Leafs’ elimination set in, and one fan in attendance made it be known that he wasn’t part of the pity party.

Once he came into the broadcast camera’s view, the fan promptly revealed that he’s a Pittsburgh Penguins fan by flipping his cap with hilarious urgency.

WATCH:

This guy really said “don’t look at me, I’m a Penguins fan” pic.twitter.com/PIM1uwbMDA — Caylee (@2kaRask) May 15, 2022

Social media joined the fan’s relishing of the Leafs’ demise, but Pittsburgh suffered a similar fate less than a day later.

Though the fan gleefully boasted his Penguins fandom on Saturday, he may be having a tough time doing so on Sunday after Pittsburgh lost Game 7 against the New York Rangers, 4-3.

