Psycho Pittsburgh Lineman Bashes Himself In Head With His Own Helmet During Angry Tirade Despite Big Lead

Pittsburgh football absolutely annihilated a bad Miami team on Saturday night. The Panthers traveled south to Florida and put a 42-16 beatdown on the Hurricanes to move to 8-4 in 2022.

Despite the significant score differential, defensive lineman Devin Danielson was very, very angry.

Nobody knows why.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the camera cut to Danielson on the sideline. Although the root cause is unclear, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound redshirt senior was upset about something and yelled at linebacker Tyler Wiltz.

Wiltz, who did not appear to be the reason his large teammate was fuming, did not seem to understand what the rant was about. He cracked a smile amidst the seemingly random tirade, which also caused Danielson to put his rage aside for a moment to do the same.

The joy, however, did not last long.

Danielson walked away from his teammate, turned down the sideline and paced away furiously. As he did, the Pittsburgh-native smashed his helmet onto the ground below.

That part was a bit confusing, but nothing particularly out of the ordinary.

And then a flip must have switched. Danielson turned into a complete pyscho.

As linebacker Deslin Alexandre tried to calm him down, he pushed through and continued to storm off. Just a few paces later, Danielson turned on himself and slammed his own helmet into his own head three times.

Danielson went complete lunatic mode…

… while winning by 26 points!!!!!!

The entire thing was unhinged, and the Panthers bench’s reaction was priceless. They could not believe what they had witnessed.

It started as shock and confusion.

It turned into complete horror and, still, a lot of confusion.

The Pittsburgh sideline could not believe that Danielson straight-up smashed himself in the noggin with his own helmet. That’s not just “something that happens,” especially not during a blowout win!