Pitt Drops Unnerving Hype Video Featuring Johnny Cash For Backyard Brawl Against West Virginia

Stop the fight because it looks like Pitt already has the best hype video of the weekend.

Week three of college football is upon us, and while the slate is relatively week, there are still some fun games to enjoy.

One of the most notable is the 106th game of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. What’s the rule in college football when it comes to big games, especially rivalry games?

West Virginia and Pitt play Saturday in the Backyard Brawl. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Hype videos, hype videos and more hype videos. Fire the entire marketing team if they drop the ball. Fortunately for the Panthers, they understood the assignment and came out firing.

The video features the “Wrath of Man” remix version of “Folsom Prison Blues” and will have you ready for battle.

To all our Mountaineer friends…



Here we go again. For the 106th time.



Pitt. West Virginia. It's always personal.



Get ready. It's time to BRAWL. pic.twitter.com/naBHbgc7fu — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 15, 2023

Pitt releases chilling hype video for Backyard Brawl against West Virginia.

For comparison, here’s the video West Virginia released. It’s….uh…..something.

A single snap hasn’t even been played yet, and Pitt is already winning in a blowout. The “Wrath of Man” remix of “Folsom Prison Blues” is an incredible song.

It’s impossible to listen to it and not think about getting in a gunfight against terrorists. I hear that song, and I immediately think of operators flying low and fast on an MH-6 Little Bird about to land on the X and start whacking terrorists.

It’s one of the hardest songs in the history of music. Again, Pitt understood the assignment.

Meanwhile, West Virginia released an utterly trash hype video. What the hell was that? Was paying for the rights to John Denver’s actual version of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” not an option?

Have the Mountaineers fallen on hard times? The budget a little tight? When you think of West Virginia, you think of the classic John Denver song.

Yet, that’s not what WVU went with. It went with a different version of a song about “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The spirit of a gunfighter or the spirit of whatever the hell that was?

Bad news for the Mountaineers, but this thing might be over before it even started. Panthers by a million based solely on the hype videos.