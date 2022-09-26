Pistons Will Go OVER Alternate Win Total And Make NBA Playoffs in 2022-23

#NBAMediaDay was Monday, Sept. 26 so it feels right to start building our NBA 2022-23 gambling portfolio. The first team I’m taking a position on is the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit second-year PG Cade Cunningham is a franchise-altering superstar and the Pistons won’t win fewer than 30 games while he’s healthy. By that logic, Detroit’s regular-season win total of 29.5 (Over: -125, Under: +105) at DraftKings Sportsbook is a “lock”.

But, I prefer bigger payouts for future wagers. With that in mind, I’m taking shots with the Pistons’ ‘YES’ TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS (+1000) and OVER 32.5 ALTERNATE REGULAR-SEASON WIN TOTAL (+210) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Cunningham Will Carry The Pistons

I’ll just come out and say it: Cunningham’s ceiling is up there with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s and he has a higher upside than Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant. Both of whom guided their teams to the postseason in their second seasons.

Cunningham is an elite athlete with exceptional basketball IQ who creates his own shot and looks for teammates. He averaged 84.5% from the foul line in his rookie season, has a nice shot release and will develop a better outside jumper.

The Pistons were trending in the right direction at the end of last season once Cunningham got comfortable playing with professionals. Detroit had the NBA’s best against the spread (ATS) winning percentage post-All-Star break at 77.3% (17-5-2 ATS).

Cunningham paced the Pistons, averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game after the All-Star Game. His true shooting percentage (53.1-48.9%) and offensive rating (103-92) both climbed. The bigger question surrounding the Pistons is what they put around Cunningham.

Detroit’s Supporting Cast

Like a true franchise starting quarterback, Cunningham has enough help to make the Pistons competitive, at least. Detroit’s rotation has a nice blend of talent and veteran leadership.

The acquisition of SF Bojan Bogdanović gives the Pistons a much-needed floor spacer. If Bogdanović is knocking down 3-pointers, it will open driving lanes for Cunningham and No. 5 overall pick, SG Jaden Ivey.

Detroit third-year wing Saddiq Bey is a “Sixth Man of the Year” sleeper. Bey scored 16.1 points per game (PPG) in 2021-22 and put up 30 games of at least 20 points including a 51-point performance.

The Pistons took a flyer on 2018 No. 2 overall pick, PF Marvin Bagley III, at the trade deadline last season. Bagley gave Detroit good minutes, scoring 14.6 PPG on 55.5% shooting. Cunningham and Bagley formed a lethal pick-and-roll connection by the end of the year.

Detroit bolstered its frontcourt this offseason by selecting C Jalen Duren with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and trading for C Nerlens Noel. Along with C Isaiah Stewart, these bigs provide defense, rebounding, picks and rim protection. All vital components of a good basketball team.

Also, there are a few Eastern Conference teams that will regress such as the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Detroit is taking either Charlotte’s or Atlanta’s spot in the postseason play-in tournament.

The Pistons aren’t on anyone’s radar so we are getting them cheap. If Cunningham is as good as I expect him to be, the OVER 32.5 WINS (+210) for Detroit’s alternate win total should cash in March.

In fact, I’m so confident the Pistons can clear 33 wins, I’m SPRINKLING on DETRIOT TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS (+1000) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

