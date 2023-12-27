Pistons Set Single-Season Record For Consecutive Losses At 27, Entering NBA Hall of Infamy

Videos by OutKick

The record was inevitable. Tuesday became a historic day for the Detroit Pistons in the worst way. The 2023-24 Pistons squad officially set the record for most consecutive losses recorded in a single season with 27 straight defeats.

The Brooklyn Nets handed the Pistons their historic L and won, 118-112. Brooklyn recently beat Detroit on Dec. 23.

It takes a special type of bad to lose 27 straight games.

Detroit’s best player Cade Cunningham put up a 41-point effort and still couldn’t shoulder the team’s dysfunction to avoid making the NBA’s Hall of Infamy. The 2014-15 Philadelphia 76ers previously held the record for most consecutive losses in a single season (26). Their streak extended to 28 games with two L’s to start their subsequent season.

You can hear that “Sell The Team” chant through the TV pic.twitter.com/FJutEYIoSR — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 22, 2023

Poor Pistons fans pic.twitter.com/m8GOPdDIP2 — Per Sources (@PerSources) December 14, 2023

Calls to sell the Detroit Pistons mount as the team looks down the barrel of an eighth-straight season without a winning record.

Facing major heat for this disastrous 2-28 year is new head coach Monty Williams. Coming off four winning seasons with a star-studded Phoenix roster, Williams’ complete 180 prompts questions as to how much he leaned on coaching or his players. Phoenix’s continual postseason woes troubled Monty in the past. Now his team is struggling to survive by All-Star weekend.