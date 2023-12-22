Detroit Pistons Reach 25 Straight Losses After Losing To Laughably Short-Handed Utah Jazz

Videos by OutKick

Time to sell in Detroit!

The Pistons are close to historic levels of stink after reaching 25 consecutive losses after a loss to the emaciated Utah Jazz, 119-111.

Utah missed a total of eight players due to injury for Thursday’s game and still bested Monty Williams’ Pistons, a team currently known as the laughingstock of the NBA. (Williams still wears masks in 2023 … yikes.)

The Pistons dropped to 2-26 with their loss to the Jazz. Detroit’s now one game away from tying the single-season losing streak record of 26 games.

Cade looks real down. 25 losses in a row. pic.twitter.com/c2GfxMwM8r — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) December 22, 2023

DETROIT – Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons looks on in the fourth quarter on the way to a 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – John Collins of the Utah Jazz drives against Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Utah won the game 119-111. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Jazz played without Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George. Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk held it down while the starters were away, scoring 27 points.

After dropping their most winnable game on the schedule, it’s hard to imagine the Pistons escaping that historic mark. Detroit faces the Brooklyn Nets in their next two matchups.

Three Pistons players had standout performances against the Jazz. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Marvin Bagley combined for 74 points. The rest of the team went dormant.

“Sell the team” chants broke out at Little Caesars Arena.

You can hear that “Sell The Team” chant through the TV pic.twitter.com/FJutEYIoSR — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 22, 2023