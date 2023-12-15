Even Little Pistons Fans Are Pissed Over 21-Game Losing Streak

Videos by OutKick

It’s tough being a Detroit Pistons fan. Just ask the two boys who attended the team’s 21st consecutive loss — 21 straight L’s! — on Wednesday and broke out into a brotherly shoving match, fueled by the frustrations of rooting for the 2-22 Pistons.

Think about it. Dallas Cowboys safety Daron Bland has more touchdowns (5) as an NFL defensive player than an NBA team has wins over a 24-game stretch.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 13: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on December 13, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Back to the kids. Two brothers and Pistons fanatics at the game started nudging each other as the clock burned in regulation. The Pistons lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 129-111.

A parental arm had to step in and stop the brotherly shoves. An all-time-low moment for Pistons Nation.

WATCH:

Poor Pistons fans pic.twitter.com/m8GOPdDIP2 — Per Sources (@PerSources) December 14, 2023

Most fans could forgive the tikes for getting into it, fueled by the frustrations of a losing team. If anything, that’s a good passion for the game.

The NBA’s record for most consecutive losses is 28, courtesy of the 2014-15 76ers team (spanning two seasons; 26 losses in the first season).

Detroit hasn’t won an NBA playoff game since the 2007-08 season. Back then, the roster featured relics of the game like Chauncey Billups, now an NBA coach, and Antonio McDyess.

“No Country for Old Men” won Best Picture at the Oscars the same year the Pistons last won a playoff game.

Even Anaheim Angels fans can look with pity upon Pistons fans, POST Shohei Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers.

Pistons Wasting Cade Cunningham’s Potential (smh)

More criminal than the almost-historic losing streak is how neutered guard Cade Cunningham is by playing for the lowly Detroit Pistons. It’s atrocious.

Worse than a break-up but just a tier under losing a pet, watching your favorite sports team sink to the bottom of their respective league can be an emotional hell-hole.

You’d have to pay more professional American sports teams to lose 21 games, back-to-back-to-back …

It’s not too late to become Denver Nuggets fans, boys.