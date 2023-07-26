Pirates Pitcher Angel Perdomo Suspended For Drilling Manny Machado With 98 mph Fastball

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball has decided to give Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo a few days off after he clobbered San Diego Padres star Manny Machado with a pitch.

That kind of thing happens, of course, but this seemed far from accidental.

On Tuesday night, Perdomo was on the hill in the bottom of the seventh in a close, 2-1 game between the Padres and Pirates in San Diego.

Padres left fielder Juan Soto got a hold of the 3-1 pitch and blasted a solo homer into the right field seats.

Look, no one likes giving up home runs. However, Podermo seemed particularly unhappy about allowing the Padres to add to their lead.

The next batter was Manny Machado and Podermo’s first pitch after the Soto home run was a 98-mile-per-hour fastball that drilled the third baseman in the back.

Angel Perdomo drills Manny Machado with a 98 mph fastball after he gave up a home run and Manny did not like it



Perdomo has been ejected pic.twitter.com/YlzwVMXi55 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 26, 2023

That got Perdomo the ol’ heave-ho from Tuesday’s game.

While he probably didn’t like it, Machado admitted after the game (which San Diego won 5-1) that he understood Perdomo’s frustration.

“You give up a bomb like that, I would be mad too,” he said. “I guess people don’t respect people anymore.”

On Wednesday it came out that he’d be missing a bit more time with news of his three-game suspension.

Perdomo elected not to appeal the suspension. The Pirates aren’t permitted to call up a replacement for Perdomo. Instead, they’ll have to play shorthanded.

