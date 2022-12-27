Pikachu Steals the Show At Heat-Timberwolves

A wild Pikachu appeared in the stands during an electric matchup between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX on Monday.

Viewers did a double-take as the yellow-bodied sidekick from the famed Pokémon series appeared in the fur … until viewers realized it was a dog mimicking the look.

People didn’t even bother to give Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez the same time of day as Pikachu. A-Rod was spotted with new arm candy Jac Cordeiro, who also accompanied Rodriguez to the Dolphins-Packers game at Hard Rock on Sunday.

When fans took their eyes off the contested matchup — which the Heat won, 113-110 — they focused on the ultra-dyed dog with red cheeks, sure to give the PETA collective a heart attack.

From calling the pup adorable to a clout play, fans reacted to Pikachu’s presence in primetime. And wondered how he got past security.

A Miami fan has a brought a dog dyed into Pikachu to Heat – Wolves pic.twitter.com/NchbnvvhcZ — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 27, 2022

Someone at the Heat game painted a dog to look like Pikachu… pic.twitter.com/aSJxKGy59n — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) December 27, 2022