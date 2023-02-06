Suns Offered Chris Paul As Part Of A Trade For Kyrie Irving: Report

Videos by OutKick

While the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves through the NBA, a true blockbuster trade was reportedly on the table that included sending Chris Paul to the Nets.

According to NBA reporter Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns reportedly offered a trade package that included Paul to Brooklyn in exchange for Irving.

“Sources have told me that they proposed a package based around Chris Paul and Jae Crowder and some unspecified picks for Kyrie Irving,” Haynes said while appearing on NBA TV.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets received Los Angeles Lakers’ proposal that did include team’s two first-round picks (2027, 2029) and Phoenix Suns’ offer of Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified picks: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/cJuABbaYGy — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2023

Ultimately, Irving was dealt to Dallas and will team up with Luka Doncic which should be an incredibly entertaining duo to watch night in and night out.

The Nets received a first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie in exchange for Irving.

While a potential Paul for Irving trade seems shocking, it honestly shouldn’t be, at least on paper from a Suns perspective.

Paul is essentially still a walking double-double, but he’s also 37 years old. Irving is only 30 years old and you could argue is playing the best basketball of his career.

Shipping off Chris Paul certainly wouldn’t be classified as the Suns ‘blowing it up,’ especially if the franchise were able to replace him with a prolific and younger scorer in Irving.

