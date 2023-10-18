Phillies Security Unleashes Hit Stick On Running Fan

Videos by OutKick
One of the cleanest hard-hitting tackles of the year went down at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
The Park was at fever pitch as the Phillies handled the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-0, to extend the NLCS series lead to 2-0.
One rogue fan decided to celebrate on the field and was met with stiff punishment courtesy of a BRUTE of a security guard.
The security didn’t just stop the guy for his illicit action; he sent a message that if you run onto his field, you’ll be swept off your feet.
This guy’s an All-Pro linebacker moonlighting as a CBP security guard.
The rusher messed up, to put it simply. He got the worst of Tuesday’s beatdown.
WATCH:
