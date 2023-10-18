Phillies Security Unleashes Hit Stick On Running Fan

Videos by OutKick

One of the cleanest hard-hitting tackles of the year went down at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.

The Park was at fever pitch as the Phillies handled the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-0, to extend the NLCS series lead to 2-0.

One rogue fan decided to celebrate on the field and was met with stiff punishment courtesy of a BRUTE of a security guard.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 17: Fan gets demolished by security after trying to run on the fields. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Phillies crush Arizona Diamondbacks at home. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The security didn’t just stop the guy for his illicit action; he sent a message that if you run onto his field, you’ll be swept off your feet.

This guy’s an All-Pro linebacker moonlighting as a CBP security guard.

The rusher messed up, to put it simply. He got the worst of Tuesday’s beatdown.

WATCH:

Get this Phillies security guard to play for the Green Bay Packers this week pic.twitter.com/U3WPO8o4rF — Tapping The Keg Sports (@TappingTheKeg) October 18, 2023

Philadelphia Phillies security when a fan ran on the field pic.twitter.com/pcCU7vHgtS — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) October 18, 2023

The @Phillies pitchers are dying 🤣 when security tackled that guy! #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/nprsB6JOjI — Philly PR Girl LLC (@Philly_PR_Girl) October 18, 2023

Need the Phillies security team in the NFL pic.twitter.com/6ygE9cGpJJ — Best Celebrations (@bestcelly) October 18, 2023

The Phillies security guard is starting at safety for the Eagles this week.

pic.twitter.com/SLLirknpCv — Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) October 18, 2023