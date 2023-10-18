Phillies Security Unleashes Hit Stick On Running Fan

One of the cleanest hard-hitting tackles of the year went down at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.

The Park was at fever pitch as the Phillies handled the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-0, to extend the NLCS series lead to 2-0.

One rogue fan decided to celebrate on the field and was met with stiff punishment courtesy of a BRUTE of a security guard.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 17: Fan gets demolished by security after trying to run on the fields.
Phillies crush Arizona Diamondbacks at home. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The security didn’t just stop the guy for his illicit action; he sent a message that if you run onto his field, you’ll be swept off your feet.

This guy’s an All-Pro linebacker moonlighting as a CBP security guard.

The rusher messed up, to put it simply. He got the worst of Tuesday’s beatdown.

