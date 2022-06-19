Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Pretends To Throw Souvenir To Nats Fan Before Throwing It Back In Play

One of the funniest videos of the day is out of Major League Baseball from Rhys Hoskins, who pretends to toss a souvenir to a Nationals fan then proceeds to throw it to a teammate. It was a grown man in a National dry-fit — he didn’t deserve a ball.

Gotta love Rhys Hoskins 😂 Teases Nationals fan with souvenir baseball 😂 pic.twitter.com/xcTUjFx1QF — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) June 19, 2022

Had this been a child in a game we all agree needs to grow amongst our youth, we’d say this was a bad move out of Hoskins, but a guy that’s got a 401K? Who cares it was funny.

Nice to see some trolling from professional athletes from time to time. Hopefully more to come.