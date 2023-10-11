Phillies Hold Moment of Silence Before Game 3 In Solidarity With Israel

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Phillies held a special moment of silence before Wednesday’s Game 3 NLDS matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Ahead of the anticipated tie-breaking tilt, fans and players at Citizens Bank Park honored the innocent lives lost and affected by Hamas’ unprompted attack since Saturday.

Israel’s flag showed on the big screen, as relayed by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Former Phillie Raúl Ibañez threw the ceremonial first pitch and the NLDS matchup was underway.

A moment of silence here in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/PArYXLjZey — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 11, 2023

Teams, leagues and figures in the sports community have denounced the international conflict initiated by Hamas.

Many of these statements from sports have been stronger than the U.S. government’s responses, that’s another story.

One MLB player intertwined in the tragedy in Israel is Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer, who has relatives currently in the allied state amid the acts of war.

Kremer attested to thinking deeply on the issue leading up to Tuesday night’s postseason start. On the mound, Kremer wore a “Star of David” pendant, in solidarity with the people of Israel.

More than 1,000 Israelis have died amid the ongoing conflict.