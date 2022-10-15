Phillies Fans Trolled Braves DH Marcell Ozuna With ‘DUI’ Chant

On Friday, Phillies fans lived up to the reputation that sports fans have created for the city of Philadelphia. The Phillies hosted the Atlanta Braves for their first home playoff game since 2011 and the fans were more than ready for the return of postseason baseball.

Braves DH Marcell Ozuna‘s first at bat in the second inning illustrated that perfectly. The Phillies faithful joined in on a loud “DUI” chant during the at bat. The chant could be heard throughout the ballpark and appeared to rattle the 10-year veteran.

Ozuna, who was arrested in August for a DUI, swung and missed at three pitches out of the zone during the plate appearance. It was the first of three strikeouts on the day for the DH.

Phillies’ fans chant “DUI” with Marcell Ozuna up to bat 😂🍻 pic.twitter.com/w5fk5ML66k — 573 Baseball (@573Baseball) October 14, 2022

Philly Is Back!

Ozuna would finish the game, a 9-1 loss to the Phillies, 0-for-4 with those three strikeouts. The win put Philadelphia up two games to one in the best of five series.

This isn’t the first time fans have gone after Ozuna. In his first at bat following his DUI arrest he was booed by Braves fans.

The DUI arrest for Ozuna wasn’t his first arrest either. Back in May of 2021, he was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after officers said they witnessed him attack his wife.

Those charges were dropped after Ozuna completed a pretrial diversion program.

You may not like everything they do, but I think even the biggest Phillies hater can respect Philly’s DUI chant. Twitter certainly enjoyed the trolling.

Chants of DUI love it. — JD (@JurisDumbass) October 14, 2022

The DUI chant at ozuna tonight was Philly at its best 🥹🥹 that man was shook — Sean McCloskey (@mccloskey481) October 15, 2022

Sorry, no other stadium has been this electric in any of the other series around the league #Phillies Also, the DUI chant was ill — Josh Weisman (@polishingaturd) October 14, 2022

Ok, @Phillies fans. I know we talk a lot of trash about each other, but from a die-hard Braves fan, I just want tip my cap for the DUI chant at Ozuna. Most of us don’t like that dude either. 🤣 #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/MAVRRarKgz — NL East Champioñ Kev (@SmashvilleKP) October 15, 2022

The DUI chant is brutal but it’s working so we keep doing it — Jay (@jasnpatrick) October 14, 2022

Game 4 of the Braves-Phillies series takes place on Saturday afternoon. Noah Syndergaard and Charlie Morton are the expected starters as the Braves face elimination.