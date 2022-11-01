Phillies Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family & Job For A World Series Victory

You have to respect Phillies fan Dave Waddell for being honest on a newscast.

It’s rare these days. Despised politicians run commercials lying about being on your side yet politicians have lower approval ratings than candy corn. The weather guy is constantly wrong. The city claims it’s going to fix potholes. The sportscaster claims your team isn’t a complete disaster.

And then there’s Phillies fan Dave from Nashville, Tennessee who made the trip to see Game 3 of the World Series. Dave’s an honest man. Don’t take my word for it. Watch how he reacted to a local sports reporter’s question about the sacrifices he’s willing to make to see his team win its first World Series since 2008’s triumph.

Even last night’s rainout isn’t going to stop Dave from making this happen.

“Matt, are we going to stay?” Dave asks his buddy about staying another day in Philly to see Game 3. The buddy is all-in on staying. Dave’s in. Dave’s fired up and he’s about to go viral.

“Yeah, whatever it takes,” our hero fires back to the reporter. “I’ll lose my family. I’ll lose my job. Whatever it takes for the Phillies to win.”

Watch Dave work a mic:

My guy was dead serious pic.twitter.com/O9QEXeaXrm — Barmelo Xanthony (@Actn_jcksn) November 1, 2022

Instant World Series legend. Cult hero. 15 minutes of fame. Viral across Philadelphia.

Now, you’re probably wondering what job Dave’s willing to give up for this World Series victory. A quick look at the Google search app that’s so handy in times like this shows that Dave is actually a partner in Waddell and Associates, a Nashville-based wealth management firm.

That’s right, Dave’s name is on the building.

This is the level of fan that Dave is. He’s willing to risk it all. All the wealth. Everything he’s worked for over the years. It’s all on the line in Philadelphia this week.

Thank you, Dave.

We all need more Dave Waddell & his honesty on newscasts around the country.