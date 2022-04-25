Angel Hernandez Proves Yet Again He’s The Worst Umpire In Baseball

If you weren’t already a Kyle Schwarber fan, you are now.

The Philadelphia outfielder unintentionally became the voice of a nation Sunday evening when he was tossed from the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss to Milwaukee.

Schwarber was given the heave-ho by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez for arguing balls and strikes. Anyone who’s watched a sliver of baseball over the last decade knows that Hernandez is definitely not a fan favorite. His strike zone has all the consistency of a kindergartener’s handwriting.

MLB fans have been tired of Hernandez’ three blind mice antics for years, and on Sunday, Schwarber finally broke. He tossed his helmet and bat to the infield dirt and aggressively berated Hernandez, likely with the type of obscenities generally associated with a Tarantino film.

It took Hernandez less than two seconds to send Schwarber to the showers.

Now that the dust has settled… This is one of the best ejections we have gotten in a LONGGGG time! Well done, Kyle Schwarber pic.twitter.com/bf859BiwvS — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 25, 2022

Once tossed, Schwarber wasted little time getting his money’s worth. In the most animated way possible, Schwarber let Hernandez know he didn’t just miss that last pitch — he missed high, low, inside, outside, and everything in between.

After making his way to the dugout, Schwarber turned around and sought Hernandez once again, screaming “both sides” in his direction, insinuating that the ump wasn’t doing either team any favors.

“I’m not here to bury anyone, but it wasn’t very good,” Schwarber said following the loss. “You wish … I don’t know how to really say it. It just wasn’t very good. Guys were doing a really good job tonight of not saying much. It just got to me to where I was going to stick up for some other guys.”

Meanwhile, Schwarber’s reaction has been met with near universal praise from those in and around the game.

We are ALL Kyle Schwarber… pic.twitter.com/FucogUEcGv — Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) April 25, 2022

I stand with Kyle Schwarber and the Brewers do too I bet. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) April 25, 2022

Kyle Schwarber speaking on behalf of the entire baseball community https://t.co/gIvQuhXDu7 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 25, 2022

Sources: Angel Hernandez misses the E on eye charts — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 25, 2022

Even fans got in on the Hernandez hate. Watch:

As bad as the call was on Schwarber, it wasn’t even blue’s worst of the night. In the bottom of the fifth, Hernandez rang up Jean Segura on a pitch that was measured 6.47 inches out of the zone. A trend for the evening.

Umpire Angel Hernandez missed 19 total calls for a percentage of 85.3% (which was a league worst) Strike called against Jean Segura was measured 6.47 inches out of the zone. (via @UmpireAuditor)

pic.twitter.com/sTAsNnSiTW — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) April 25, 2022

Count Brewers manager Craig Counsell amongst those who side with Philly’s new hero as well.

“It was a consistently big zone. It was just a little big in a lot of areas,” said Counsell. “I think Schwarber said it was big on both sides. And there was bound to be somebody upset when it’s like that.”

No arguments here.

