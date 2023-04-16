One Day After Losing 13-0 To Reds, Phillies Take 9-0 Lead Before Cincinnati Bats

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Reds absolutely smoked the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Reds scored eight runs in the first five innings before dropping a five-spot in the eighth to take a 13-0 lead. They won by that score.

Philadelphia took that loss personally, apparently. The Phillies came out smoking on Sunday afternoon after a rain delay.

The game was set to begin at 1:10 but got delayed by rain by over an hour. So, the contest started at 2:25. Someone should have told the Reds, because it seems like they didn’t realize the game had started.

Philadelphia Phillies bats go nuts after rain delay in Cincinnati against the Reds

The Phillies’ first batter of the game, Bryson Stott, opened the match with a long ball.

That was just the start. The next four Philadelphia batters reached base — two via walk and two via single — before the Reds recorded an out.

Next came three straight hits and the Phillies took a 6-0 lead over the Reds. But they still weren’t done.

Bryson Stott made the second out of the inning, but Trea Turner followed with his second HIT of the inning and then Kyle Schwarber capped the massive first with a double.

All told, Philadelphia sent 13 hitters to the plate, and they scored nine runs on eight hits. Seven of the nine Philadelphia batters had a hit in the first inning.

Reds starting pitcher Luis Cessa surrendered all nine runs and Cincinnati trotted him out for the second inning. No sense in taxing the bullpen in what figures to be a long afternoon.

Sorry, Luis. You made the mess, you’re going to have to try and clean it up.

Nick Castellanos recorded an RBI single in the third inning to give Philadelphia a 10-0 lead. He was also the last Phillies batter without a hit.

Three innings in and all nine Phillies have a hit, eight of nine have scored a run and eight of nine have collected at least one RBI.

Talk about a team effort.