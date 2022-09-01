Philadelphia Eagles Split With Former First-Round Pick Jalen Reagor

The Philadelphia Eagles are splitting with 2020 first-round wideout Jalen Reagor. On Wednesday, the team traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reagor was selected one pick before Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, making him a Trubisky-like draft “letdown” compared to Jefferson’s historic first two years in the NFL.

After two seasons with the Eagles, Reagor accrued 65 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

With former Alabama star DeVonta Smith leading the receivers room in Philly, bringing Reagor up to speed on head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ system seemed like a waste of energy from both sides.

Joining Kevin O’Connell’s new-look Vikings offense and QB Kirk Cousins, Reagor will have the opportunity to start anew.

Reagor landed on IR his rookie season after suffering a ligament tear in his thumb but has mostly been held back by a lack of development in the League

By comparison, Jefferson has recorded 196 receptions, 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

The conditional fourth-round pick drops to a fifth-round pick if Reagor achieves certain statistical benchmarks, according to Schefter.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman described his struggling wideout during an interview on Tuesday as crafty and full of “great energy” — which the Vikings hope pays off for them in some capacity.

“I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day,” general manager Howie Roseman said Tuesday. “The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he’s a talented guy. He’s 23 years old.”

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela