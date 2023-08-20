Philadelphia Eagles LB Myles Jack Retires At 27, Days After Teasing Career Change

Videos by OutKick

A touted linebacker out of UCLA is capping his NFL career at age 27. Philadelphia Eagles LB Myles Jack informed the team that he is officially retiring. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news.

Jack played seven seasons: logging 617 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He faced high expectations in Jacksonville as a second-round draft pick for the Jags in 2016.

Knee issues derailed much of the hype around Jack. Still, he played his way to a four-year, $51 million extension in 2019 but was released in March 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Jack two days after his release from Duval.

Jack inked a two-year deal with the Steelers but fizzled out after just one season. Pittsburgh released Jack in March 2023.

After playing for the Steelers, Jack entertained his career interests beyond football.

As previously reported on OutKick, Jack admitted to nearly retiring after leaving Pittsburgh to join a trade school in pursuit of a career as a plumber or electrician. Then the Eagles called.

“That’s just how life goes,” Jack said. “One week you’re on the couch playing ‘Call of Duty,’ the next week you’re playing with the [NFC] champions.” Myles Jack cited Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker as a major supporter that convinced him to continue with football over joining trade school.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Jack on Aug. 6.

Just two weeks later, Jack realized football might be part of a past chapter in life.

