Eagles LB Myles Jack Says He Nearly Went To Trade School Before Signing Deal

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Myles Jack says that when NFL deals didn’t come rolling in as quickly as he thought they might, he considered making a career change.

Jack has 7 NFL seasons under his belt, the first six of which were with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in March.

However, until he was signed by the Eagles earlier this week, Jack was left twiddling his thumbs. That uncertainty led him to consider the possibility of needing to change careers.

He was even thinking of enrolling in trade school to become a plumber or electrical, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Myles Jack was cut from Pittsburgh and didn't know what to do next. He considered trade school to become an electrician or plumber.



"Time waits for nobody," he said.



He brought two pairs of drawers, two pairs of socks, and a bible to Philly. Played 1st-team LB on Day 1. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 9, 2023

Jack sounds like he’s about as pragmatic as they come. Learning a trade is always a good idea.

However, the former UCLA Bruin once signed a $57 million deal with the Jaguars. So unless he burned through that cash in a hurry, why would he need to work?

Well, Berman posted another tweet that answered that.

As it turns out, he simply likes work.

(Re: trade school — Jack signed a $57M contract with Jags. But: "I like to work. I couldn't sit at home. I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. …I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.") https://t.co/R8F4YVVLeG — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 9, 2023

“I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. …I want to be innovative,” he said. “If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.”

If there’s a zombie apocalypse, I want Myles Jack on my side.

There will always be time for him to learn a trade, but right now his focus is squarely on the gridiron. The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be out for vengeance after coming within striking distance of a Super Bowl title last season.

