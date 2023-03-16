Philadelphia Eagles Keep Losing Players; Pro Bowl RB Miles Sanders Signs With Panthers

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles are hemorrhaging as much talent this offseason as expected.

On Wednesday, the Eagles lost lead running back Miles Sanders. The Pro Bowler signed with the Carolina Panthers for a four-year deal worth $25 million.

Sanders was explosive in Philly’s offense last season. He finished with the fifth-most rushing yards among running backs (1,269) and 11 rushing touchdowns. Sanders had a quiet performance in Super Bowl 57, rushing seven times for 16 yards. He recorded one catch for nine yards.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Penn State product, drafted in the second round in 2019, was an exceptional player in the backfield, but the Eagles also decided to go in a new direction on Wednesday by signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny.

Averaging 4.9 yards per rush or better in four of his five seasons, Penny is a strong runner whose only downside is availability.

The Eagles lost another key player from their 2022-23 Super Bowl-visiting squad.

On the defensive side, players like Darius Slay, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and Marcus Epps are no longer returning to the Eagles next season.

Philly’s offense was fortunate to welcome back veteran center Jason Kelce, who was mulling retirement after losing the Super Bowl.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

After trading perennial Pro Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey mid-season, the Panthers’ backfield relied on journeyman D’Onta Foreman and OSU Cowboys star Chuba Hubbard.

Sanders will be a valued addition to the ascending Panthers’ offense, now spearheaded by new head coach Frank Reich and the newly acquired first-overall pick in the 2023 draft.