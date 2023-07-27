Is Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown A Moon-Landing Denier Or Just An Elite Troll?

Videos by OutKick

One of the most popular conspiracy theories in society is that the USA faked the moon landing. The idea goes that America did not land on the moon. Rather, Hollywood actors made the video on a set. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown might be among those who believe that.

But he also might not be.

Brown liked a tweet (an … X post?) on Wednesday that called him “a fantastic troll.”

The tweet contained three photos. The first is one from a photoshoot where Eagles players did what young kids often do before the first day of school.

Under the “What I want to be when I grow up” section, Brown wrote “astronaut.”

The other two photos are screenshots of previous AJ Brown tweets (X posts?). They suggest that the moon landing did not happen.

AJ Brown is a fantastic troll pic.twitter.com/z3AAjzrrbp — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 26, 2023

For what it’s worth, Brown appears to have deleted those tweets. Though he did leave up a tweet in response to someone to responded to one of the deleted tweets.

I agree . We’re Living in a Globe . We can’t leave. — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 24, 2023

So, is Brown just trolling or is he a moon-landing denier? If it’s the latter, does he hold other conspiracy theories? If so, we need to hear more about those.

Could Brown be heading down the Kyrie Irving path? Irving, you might recall, previously claimed that he’s a “flat-earther.” He also may or may not be.

Perhaps these athletes just get bored and try to stir the pot. That’s definitely on the table.

Still, I’d like to know more about these potential AJ Brown theories. I’d be more inclined to listen to him than to Kyrie Irving.

I’m here for NFL wide receivers throwing out wild conspiracy theories, for what it’s worth.