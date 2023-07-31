Phil Mickelson’s Hot Take, Justin Thomas’ Last Chance To Show Life, Lee Hodges Goes Wire-To-Wire, Pure Carnage At The Senior Open

Videos by OutKick

Lee Hodges going wire-to-wire and winning the 3M Open by seven shots was incredibly impressive but didn’t exactly make for the most exciting weekend on the PGA Tour. Thankfully, Phil Mickelson provided some drama by jumping on the ol’ Twitter machine and firing off a truly ridiculous take regarding LIV Golf and its future.

On top of that, we’ve reached the final week of the PGA Tour’s regular season. With plenty of players looking to sneak inside the Top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings to get into the playoffs, no player is under more pressure to do so than Justin Thomas. It’s officially do-or-die time for JT.

Across the pond the older gentlemen teed it up in the Senior Open and weather was the main character on Sunday, which provided every bit of carnage imaginable, which is what we love to see when it comes to links golf.

Phil Mickelson’s Unhinged Tweet About The World Of Professional Golf

We’ve got not one, but two very hot takes to unpack here regarding the late-night memo PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent the membership last week with an update regarding the Tour’s proposed merger with LIV Golf.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the memo was that LIV players would likely have a pathway back to the Tour if they desired. What said pathway looks like is still a mystery, but The Fried Egg seems to think the LIV players who didn’t publicly blast the Tour will have a smoother time re-joining.

That’s hot take No. 1 here. The PGA Tour is a business, to think it’s going to allow some LIV players to re-join the tour quicker or easier than others based on comments or mean tweets is laughable.

Phil Mickelson saw this idea floating on Twitter and while he rightfully called it out for its absurdity, his reaction may be wilder than the original idea itself.

😂What a colossal waste of time.Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour. It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV playersfor paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us.A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 30, 2023

Yes, the idea is a waste of time, but claiming “not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour” is ridiculous. On top of that, Mickelson wants a public apology and restitution from the Tour before seeing a LIV player back teeing it up in Tour events?

Come on, Phil, you can’t reply to an immature opinion with your own immature opinion.

Lee Hodges Goes Full-On Savage At The 3M Open

As for actual golf that was played this past week, nobody came close to playing at the level Lee Hodges did in Minneapolis.

The Huntsville, Alabama native went wire-to-wire to win the 3M Open and seemed to be playing a different course than everyone else in the field, hence his seven-shot victory.

Hodges posted scores of 63-64-66-67 en route to his first win on the PGA Tour. Despite opening the final round with a commanding lead he kept his foot on the gas as evidenced by his two eagles on Sunday.

The former Alabama star’s near-hole out on the 72nd hole was a perfect closing moment for Hodges’ magical week.

What a shot on 18 from Lee Hodges!



He’s in prime position to capture his first win @3MOpen 👏 pic.twitter.com/0AP1HY2n6b — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2023

It was Hodges’ approach game that was leaps and bounds above the rest as he picked up nearly 9.4 shots on the field in strokes gained: approach. The putter was working pretty well too as he finished the week fourth in strokes gained: putting.

That’s back-to-back weeks now where we’ve had blowout victories with Hodges winning the 3M by seven and Brian Harman winning The Open by six. Golf fans may describe the last two weeks as boring, but Harman and Hodges certainly don’t.

Justin Thomas Has One Last Chance

For the past month or so the headline surrounding Justin Thomas has been the same: ‘This is a chance for him to get back on track.’ Now, the headline is ‘This is his last chance to get back on track.’

Thomas heads into this week’s Wyndham Championship ranked 79th in the FedEx Cup standings after missing his third cut in four starts last week. To say things are bad is a colossal understatement, but thankfully for Thomas, he has one more shot to not only sneak into the playoff but keep his name on the radar of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

Justin Thomas has his back against the wall at this week’s Wyndham Championship. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ahead of last week’s missed cut, JT spoke about having his back against the wall was an “unbelievable opportunity” to go out and prove to himself that he can get the job done. With this week’s Wyndham Championships quite literally being his last shot at showing signs of life it’ll be interesting to see if he can deliver.

Thomas is simply too good a player to miss out on the FedEx Cup playoffs entirely. Players go through slumps, but this is no longer a slump for JT, it’s a trend that’s been going on all season.

He’s literally shown nothing to believe this, but I expect him to make the cut this weekend and make some noise toward the top of the leaderboard and sneak inside the Top 70 to punch his ticket to Memphis the following week.

The Final Round Of The Senior Open Looked Great And Miserable At The Same Time

While we had some bad weather during the final round of Brian Harman’s win at The Open, we got a full taste during the final round of The Senior Open over in Wales.

Not a single player shot under par on Sunday with just two players posting scores of even par 71. Colin Montgomerie, who knows a thing or two about playing in nasty weather, posted a smooth 88 on Sunday. That wasn’t even the day’s worst score, however, as Patrik Sjoland carded an 89 during the final round to finish the week at +24.

That’s what sideways rain with wind gusts up to 40mph can deliver.

Just look at the first-tee started battling the elements to introduce players.

Alex Cejka was able to get the best of Padraig Harrington in a playoff to win the major championship. Cejka carded a final round 76 while Harrington posted a 75 on Sunday, but what would have been a major bid for a potential European Ryder Cup spot fell just a shot short in the playoff.

Cejka deciding to go no rain top during most of his shots on Sunday was some pretty savage stuff.

Alex Cejka's winning moment in Wales 👏 pic.twitter.com/f41zrue1mH — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 30, 2023

