Phil Mickelson Takes Grief For Liking Response To Tweet From Clay Travis

Phil Mickelson returned to Twitter, and is often the case, playing around on Twitter came with some overreactions and angry mob attacks.

Especially if you “like” a Tweet from OutKick founder Clay Travis.

But that’s precisely what Mickelson did, and it predictably resulted in an endless amount of flak. Mickelson returned to the platform during a time that features some heated debate over a new Saudi-sponsored golf league. So the response received wasn’t exactly a surprise.

This marked a return to Twitter after Mickelson made some comments on the LIV Golf Invitational series. Those comments were deemed controversial, and Mickelson immediately decided to take some time away.

He first liked a tweet that responded to Travis, who called out those who are blasting the Saudi golf league, yet remain silent on the NBA’s decision to hold preseason games in United Arab Emirates.

“The NBA, which pulled its All Star Game out of Charlotte over a transgender bathroom bill, is playing games next year in the United Arab Emirates where homosexuality is punishable by death,” Travis wrote.

The response that Mickelson liked read, “Yet @PhilMickelson gets canceled…WTF.”

Mickelson also liked a tweet that read, “PGA Tour block rebels including Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood from Saudi breakaway series #YahooSports #GOLF #P…,” from offthebooks.crypto.

Later, Mickelson unliked both tweets.

PGA Tour block rebels including Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood from Saudi breakaway series #YahooSports #GOLF #P… https://t.co/zjRbUtbEut — offthebooks.crypto (@x3tko) May 11, 2022

As Golf.com relayed, “The likes and dislikes were Mickelson’s first known public activity since Feb. 22, when he put out a statement in response to comments he made for a forthcoming biography on him by Alan Shipnuck.”

This is nothing new on Twitter, of course. Every like, follow or response is noted, freaked out over, and often used as an opportunity to cancel somebody new.

Translation: Mickelson probably did the right thing by staying away in the first place.