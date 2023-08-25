Phil Mickelson Admits To Criminal Activity On Augusta National Grounds In Wild Story

Videos by OutKick

Wait until Phil Mickelson hater Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel blowhard, hears this story of how Lefty stole property at Augusta National years ago.

Phil fired up Twitter, or X, Thursday to tell the story of how back in 2004 he and his coach used a towel drill where towels were laid down on a range to act as targets so Phil could get dialed in for tournaments. Phil credits the drill for winning the 2004 Masters.

Fast-forward to 2005.

Phil goes out to do the same drill and there’s trouble — a sign saying “East Practice Tee for Short Game Practice Only.”

We have a major problem. Phil needs to do the towel drill. He’s trying to go back-to-back.

Story time with Phil (me:)

Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/koePrh38Il — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 25, 2023

“After the Champions Dinner, I let all the champions leave first, and I go down Magnolia Lane and I park the car, and I kind of crawl under the magnolias, and I take that sign and I wiggle and I wiggle and I lift and I yank it out and I throw it in the back of my SUV and off I go,” Phil tells viewers.

“So I show up the next morning and there’s no sign there, I start hitting my shots, I do my towel drill and I do it all week long.”

Phil finishes 10th. Not bad.

The towel drill has him sniffing or winning majors.

Phil Mickelson jumps in the air after sinking his birdie putt to win the Masters by one shot on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2004.. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Fast-forward to 2006.

Phil shows up to Augusta National and the sign was back. Lefty pulls another heist. All should be good. He’ll do the towel drill and the results will speak for themselves.

Problem.

“I show up the next day and I’m going to go do my towel drill and there’s another sign there,” Phil says. “It never dawned on me there are cameras everywhere and there’s some video of me crawling under these magnolias with the guys saying, ‘Look at this idiot, what’s he doing?’”

Phil goes on to win the Masters again.

Tiger Woods puts the green jacket on Phil Mickelson after he won The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club after the final round on April 9, 2006. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sounds too good to be true, right?

“A lot of you might bet that that’s not a true story. Now, I’m not a betting man, so I’m not going to take it, but I wouldn’t do that beacause (Phil pulls out one of the signs he stole) it’s a true story,” Lefty concludes.

And there you have it. Story time with Phil is over.