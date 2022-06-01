Pham Puts Pederson Incident ‘Behind’ Him, Still Blames Mike Trout for Poor Fantasy League Leadership

Reds OF Tommy Pham, fresh off of a three-game suspension for slapping Giants OF Joc Pederson last week, has already moved on.

Though he scratched himself from the lineup on Tuesday and extended his hiatus to four games because of some tightness in his calf, Pham said that he’s already put the Pederson snafu “behind” him.

“That’s something you really just put behind you,” Pham told reporters.

He also slyly remarked that though his calf was bothering him, his “hand is good.”

So it seems as though Pham was in a playful mood, despite the calf issue, and he continued that jocularity when he discussed Mike Trout, the reluctant commissioner of their Fantasy Football league.

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham said, laughing. “Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports because he allowed a lot of [stuff] to go on, and he could’ve solved it all. I don’t want to be the [expletive] commissioner. I’ve got other [stuff] to do. [Trout] didn’t want to do it. We put it on him, so it’s kind of our fault too because we made him commissioner.”

Now, now, Tommy, you’re fishing here. Trout didn’t make you slap anybody. Still, we’re glad that Pham has gotten those Fantasy Football grudges out of his system and is ready to play ball again, calf permitting. He’ll have his chance tonight when the Reds take on the Red Sox in Boston at 7:10 pm ET.