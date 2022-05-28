Tommy Pham Slaps Joc Pederson Across Face Over Fantasy Football Dispute

Fantasy football is some serious business — even during the NFL offseason.

Just ask Reds outfielder Tommy Pham about that, who reportedly was so fed up with fellow fantasy league member and Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, that he felt the need to let him know about it Friday night in Cincinnati.

The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reports that Pham slapped Pederson across the face in a pregame altercation at Great American Ball Park. The beef stems from a disagreement the two had in their fantasy football league. The altercation took place in left field during the Reds’ batting practice, before players from both teams ran in to break it up. No, I’m not making this up.

Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson had to be separated during batting practice today pic.twitter.com/6exQxCbbXH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 27, 2022

Pham was scratched from the Reds’ lineup after MLB said they wanted to investigate the incident. The Giants reportedly had requested Pham be removed from the lineup prior to the game.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was asked about the altercation before the game, but said at the time that he didn’t have enough information to talk about it.

“We’re investigating and learning as much as we can about the incident,” Kapler said. “I don’t have much more for you than that right now. I sense that we’ll have a clearer understanding after the game.”

