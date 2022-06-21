PGA Tour Planning To Combat LIV Golf By Adding 8 Additional Events With $160M Total Purse For Top Players

The PGA Tour schedule is set to look a lot different beginning in the fall of 2023, as the tour plans to counteract the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Per GolfDigest, next year’s PGA Tour schedule will feature eight limited-field events, with purses of $20 million or more each. The no-cut events will include a field of the top-50 finishers in the prior season’s FedEx Cup standings. Golfers not in the top-50 will compete in alternate events, where they will fight to keep their cards for the following season.

The lucrative series for the tour’s top players was reportedly at the crux of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s message to players at a mandatory meeting Tuesday in Connecticut, the site of this week’s Travelers Championship.

Players in attendance told GolfDigest that Monahan was upbeat about the future of the PGA Tour, although some said the 90-minute meeting left them with more questions than answers.

(Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The expected change to the schedule is meant to combat the potential loss of top players to LIV Golf, where money is guaranteed regardless of performance and each 54-hole tournament is a no-cut event. That’s the opposite of the PGA Tour, which pays its players based on performance. If a player misses a cut, they leave empty-handed.

BROOKS KOEPKA LEAVING PGA TOUR FOR LIV GOLF SERIES

After picking up four wins in a span of two months, including a victory in the Masters and a second-place finish this past weekend at the U.S. Open, Scottie Scheffler has netted a PGA Tour record for most official money earned in a season with $12,896,849.

Charl Schwartzel, the winner of LIV Golf’s inaugural event in London on June 11, took home $4.75 million, roughly one-third of what Scheffler’s made in the 14 events he’s played in this season.

(Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Some players on the PGA Tour would argue that the tour could use an update of the policy — players such as Harris English and Patrick Cantlay. The two spoke Tuesday at TPC River Highlands and agreed that guaranteeing players a check would be best for the future of the circuit.

“I actually am a fan of that,” English said, via NBC Sports. “Because you have a lot of guys who play on the PGA Tour that are losing money if they don’t have a good year. If they’re coming off the Korn Ferry Tour, they don’t get a good head start in the fall, they don’t play well, they’re not getting a whole lot of tournaments and it’s tough.

“They’re traveling all over the world, traveling all over the country. I think it’s a good kind of base to help them pay their caddie, pay to travel. For me, being on the PGA Tour, you can’t lose money.”

LIV Golf is expected to announce more defectors in the coming days and weeks after it was reported that four-time Major champion and the No. 19 ranked player in the world, Brooks Koepka, will leave the PGA Tour. Koepka will join Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson as the biggest names to join the Saudi Arabia-backed league.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.