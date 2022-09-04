PGA Tour Extends Ban Of LIV Golfers: ‘Your Membership Cannot And Will Not Be Renewed’

The PGA Tour has officially extended its ban of LIV golfers. Players that have made the jump to the Saudi-backed circuit and who haven’t given up their PGA Tour memberships will not be allowed to play on Tour during the 2022-23 season.

The group of players that are affected by the extended ban includes Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson, among others.

The news was delivered to the players via letter, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement. Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season,” the letter reads in part.

This news of the extended ban comes just over a week removed from LIV Golf officially joining an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that was initially filed by a number of LIV golfers. At the moment, seven LIV golfers are still listed on the suit after a few removed their names.

The argument, according to the filing, is that if they don’t receive a ruling in their favor, their ability to “maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets will be destroyed.”

LIV also made the claim that the “Tour forced it to raise its costs in order to be able to sign players and that it kept it from recruiting others over the threat of facing punishment.”

Ahead of the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour’s season finale, commissioner Jay Monahan announced sweeping changes to overall operations beginning next season.