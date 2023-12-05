Peyton Manning Respects ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ From Tua Tagovailoa But Mentions Florida State Fans Won’t Agree

Videos by OutKick

Peyton Manning was once again up to shenanigans during the Manning-Cast on Monday night with his brother Eli. One of this week’s guests was Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who put on a mini-concert during his segment, which led to a funny moment between the trio.

Coming out of the weekend, the most talked about topic in college football centered around Florida State being left out of the playoffs. This has obviously led to folks sharing differing opinions on the matter, while the Seminoles administration delivered strong-worded statements in the aftermath.

This brings us to Monday night, while Tua Tagovailoa was appearing on the show with Peyton and Eli. After breaking out the guitar, Tagovailoa asked if the brothers had any requests, which led to Peyton Manning jokingly asking for ‘Rocky Top’.

What is the name of this band? Wrong answers only: pic.twitter.com/mVFXzDBF3s — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 5, 2023

Obviously Tua Tagovailoa was going to have a little fun with that request, seeing that he played for Alabama. So rather than playing Peyton’s favorite song about his school, Tua strung a few chords of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, leading to an exchange about Florida State.

“Ok, I know that one,” Peyton Manning said with a smile. “I like that, I like that, I can respect that. Florida State doesn’t like that.”

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they aren’t laughing this week after being left out of the playoffs. On the flip-side, we did get to see Tua Tagovailoa play a little Eric Clapton, laughing at the one-liners from Manning.

Once again, Peyton and Eli are delivering with the ManningCast, this time bringing Tua along for the ride.