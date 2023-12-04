Bud Light’s New Peyton Manning Commercial Feels Like A Hail Mary

Videos by OutKick

Can Peyton Manning save Bud Light?

With sales still plunging and executives continuing to step down, the beer brand that has faced a brutal boycott after its marketing team went into business with biological male transgender huckster Dylan Mulvaney finds itself at yet another crossroads in 2023 as it debuted a Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith commercial over the weekend.

With sales continuing to plunge, Bud Light has turned to Peyton Manning to bring the brand out of its Dylan Mulvaney boycott blues. / Bud Light

If Peyton Manning, his 69% approval rating amongst sports fans, and his “aww shucks” marketing machine can’t turn the tide, there just might not be any hope left for this iconic brand.

In the new commercial, Bud Light’s marketing team sends Peyton into a raucous bar to simply order a couple of Bud Lights, but then the icon has an epiphany and he decides to buy a round for the bar.

Bud Lights for everyone!

Ordering a round of Bud Light’s never looked easier to enjoy, thanks to Peyton Manning & Emmitt Smith



And now, when you post on social with #ScoreASeat & #Sweepstakes, that same Bud Light could send you to Super Bowl LVIII. Learn more here: https://t.co/U5p2ljj3Xj pic.twitter.com/a2VaNekpy8 — Bud Light (@budlight) December 1, 2023

Is this enough to make you drink Bud Light again?

“In the US, we are listening and actively engaging with our consumers … They want to enjoy their beer without a debate, they want us to focus and concentrate platforms that all consumers love,” AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris told investors during an August conference call.

Since July 1, Bud Light has partnered with UFC, Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, college football fans across the south, Emmitt Smith and Peyton Manning. The brand has done everything in its power on Instagram to look like the beer of choice at frat parties and football tailgates. There are smiles. There are good times.

Are those big names with major pull amongst suburbia enough to sway consumers?

Travis Kelce’s big campaign that ran in the summer and into the first half of the NFL season sure didn’t help. In October, Bud Light reported its dollar sales were down 29% in the four weeks ending October 21 when compared to 2022. Dollar sales for the year are still down 19%.

Doukeris claims the brand is heading in the right direction.

“I don’t think we are at a new normal yet, but we have a good grip on what we need to do and how we are proceeding,” he added in his October call.

Fair enough.

So let’s put that to the test. Let’s see how people reacted this weekend to the Peyton and Emmitt commercial which clearly cost InBev some serious money.

When you change your mind, we'll have a cold one ready for you — Bud Light (@budlight) December 1, 2023

The only way to sell Bud Light is to have Manning buy the whole bar a round! 😂😂 — El Pooopi (@ElPooopi) December 1, 2023

For some weird reason theres a rumor going around that Peyton Manning will do anything for money. https://t.co/jKZdQlphgN — Dr. Holder (@CaptCamper) December 3, 2023

Sorry Peyton Manning, I’m still not drinking Bud Light. So quit asking! — Ryan Grady (@gradyu44) December 2, 2023

These guys are so rich in their ivory towers they don’t need to pay attention to the real issues with the brands they are supporting… this ad is desperate. — ELITE HOGS 🐗 (@TheJusticeTake) December 2, 2023

You have to wonder how much it costs Anheuser-Busch to get Peyton and Emmitt on board just to try to get people to forget about this… https://t.co/tUtukxf1hs pic.twitter.com/HHr2QIuwEe — Custom Rogue (@customrogue) December 2, 2023

I see BUD Light are trying to do their IMAGE transformation tour with Peyton Manning — Lamont The Leviathan (@SnowBlackLamont) December 3, 2023

Notice how nobody in the bar had a Bud Light before he bought it for them. Even in their own commercials nobody buys Bud Light. — Matt Roberts (@RecruitBoss) December 4, 2023

So now after they insulted everyone, they want the old crowd back, it's always better to know who actually buys your product before you insult them🤣 https://t.co/QB0dFSuZDo — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) December 3, 2023

Great commercial! Very enticing! Still not sure if you understand why there was and still is a boycott. Until that is settled, no dice! https://t.co/aQ4CmTH36Y — Redeemed2020 (@JesusSaves4eva) December 3, 2023

You should have shot the commercial in a LGBTQ bar. That way, your intended audience would appreciate it and buy your product. Almost nobody else I know ever will.



It’s so much that you “partnered” with someone who cross-dresses, but that you paid him and then lied about it. — McQuig’s Pig (@Frozen_Gophers) December 3, 2023

Speaking of Going Woke, The new OutKick store launched TODAY and it’s anything but woke. You have to see the new “Go Woke, Go Broke” t-shirt and can cooler. And for a limited time to celebrate the big launch, we’re offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal. All you have to do is add the items to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied!