Bud Light’s New Peyton Manning Commercial Feels Like A Hail Mary

Can Peyton Manning save Bud Light?
With sales still plunging and executives continuing to step down, the beer brand that has faced a brutal boycott after its marketing team went into business with biological male transgender huckster Dylan Mulvaney finds itself at yet another crossroads in 2023 as it debuted a Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith commercial over the weekend.
If Peyton Manning, his 69% approval rating amongst sports fans, and his “aww shucks” marketing machine can’t turn the tide, there just might not be any hope left for this iconic brand.
In the new commercial, Bud Light’s marketing team sends Peyton into a raucous bar to simply order a couple of Bud Lights, but then the icon has an epiphany and he decides to buy a round for the bar.
Bud Lights for everyone!
Is this enough to make you drink Bud Light again?
“In the US, we are listening and actively engaging with our consumers … They want to enjoy their beer without a debate, they want us to focus and concentrate platforms that all consumers love,” AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris told investors during an August conference call.
Since July 1, Bud Light has partnered with UFC, Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, college football fans across the south, Emmitt Smith and Peyton Manning. The brand has done everything in its power on Instagram to look like the beer of choice at frat parties and football tailgates. There are smiles. There are good times.
Are those big names with major pull amongst suburbia enough to sway consumers?
Travis Kelce’s big campaign that ran in the summer and into the first half of the NFL season sure didn’t help. In October, Bud Light reported its dollar sales were down 29% in the four weeks ending October 21 when compared to 2022. Dollar sales for the year are still down 19%.
Doukeris claims the brand is heading in the right direction.
“I don’t think we are at a new normal yet, but we have a good grip on what we need to do and how we are proceeding,” he added in his October call.
Fair enough.
So let’s put that to the test. Let’s see how people reacted this weekend to the Peyton and Emmitt commercial which clearly cost InBev some serious money.
The only way to sell Bud Light is to have Manning buy the whole bar a round! 😂😂— El Pooopi (@ElPooopi) December 1, 2023
These guys are so rich in their ivory towers they don’t need to pay attention to the real issues with the brands they are supporting… this ad is desperate.— ELITE HOGS 🐗 (@TheJusticeTake) December 2, 2023
Notice how nobody in the bar had a Bud Light before he bought it for them. Even in their own commercials nobody buys Bud Light.— Matt Roberts (@RecruitBoss) December 4, 2023
You should have shot the commercial in a LGBTQ bar. That way, your intended audience would appreciate it and buy your product. Almost nobody else I know ever will.— McQuig’s Pig (@Frozen_Gophers) December 3, 2023
It’s so much that you “partnered” with someone who cross-dresses, but that you paid him and then lied about it.
Love Peyton.— JustaRushbaby (@justarushbaby2) December 3, 2023
Cute commercial.
I'll never drink @budlight again.
Sorry @OmahaProd
They are like the government, They give you free stuff so you will like them
I’ll pass!
They should just apologize for insulting their customer base as a start not try and cover up the mistake. The cover up is always worse.
Bad look for Payton.
I give them credit for trying but they get nothing from me until the CEO gets on camera, looks straight at it and apologizes. Then and only then will I ever consider buying a bud light again.
Hilarious tweet by El Pooopi up there… “The only way to sell Bud Light is to have Manning buy the whole bar a round!”