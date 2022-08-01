Peyton Manning will be making some major noise at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

The two-time Super Bowl champion announced Monday that he will host the most popular awards show in the country music industry.

For those who might have forgotten, this isn’t the first time Peyton Manning has hosted a major award show.

Back in 2017, he hosted the ESPYs. That was when people still knew the ESPYs were on TV and the event wasn’t a complete joke catering to woke losers.

Now, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback will suit up to host the CMAs with country music sensation Luke Bryan.

It’s just the latest sign that Manning has his sights set on the entertainment world and being on camera in a big way.

He did the Manningcast for “Monday Night Football,” and is going to dabble in award shows for the second time.

Clearly, he enjoys it, and he’s really good at it. Manning might honestly be more entertaining as a guy than he was talented at throwing a football, and that’s saying something seeing as how he’s one of the greatest to ever do it.

It should be a ton of fun to see how he does November 9! I have no doubt he’ll rock the stage!