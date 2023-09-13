Peyton Manning Had Some Great Things To Say About Jalen Hurts

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people over the years. One of those people who has been impressed with the 25-year-old signal-caller is one of the best to ever do it: Peyton Manning.

The Eagles QB is on the cover of a new issue of Time Magazine. That’s because he’s headlining the magazine’s list of “Next 100,” a list of rising stars.

Jalen Hurts is on the cover and one of Time Magazine’s Next 100 rising stars pic.twitter.com/MYyWFB3Wh1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 13, 2023

Say what you will about Time Magazine, but landing on the cover is pretty cool. That puts him in some rarified company with the likes of US presidents, Albert Einstein, and, of course, legendary Philadelphia Flyers netminder Bernie Parent.

Even better than just the cover is that the magazine included a tire-pumping piece written by none other than the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Manning Had Nothing But Good Things To Say About Hurts

“I first met Jalen Hurts—who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl earlier this year—when he was in college and a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, a summer football camp for high school players,” Manning wrote.

I like that Manning (or the Time editors) included “who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl earlier this year.” That way everyone Is on the same page about which Jalen Hurts he was talking about.

Manning wrote that he has admired the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB ever since and that he still gets texts from Hurts asking about plays.

“Jalen is a natural leader who cares about his job and the organization that he plays for,” Manning wrote. “The Eagles signed Jalen to a record-­breaking contract extension this offseason, and he feels that accountability and responsibility to make them glad they made that investment.”

The first game since inking his (briefly) record-breaking deal was the Birds’ 25-20 win over the Patriots. In it, Hurts completed 22 of 33 passes for 170 yards and 1 touchdown.

Unfortunately for Manning, he can say all the nice things he wants, and Hurts still won’t do the next season of Quarterback.

