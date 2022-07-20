Petition To Let Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Play At The US Open Brings In Thousands of Signatures

The US Open is prohibiting Serbian tennis star, and 2022 Wimbledon champ, Novak Djokovic from playing due to their vaccination policy.

Djokovic’s longstanding fight against tennis to participate in tournaments, despite his unvaccinated status, rages on with the help of an online petition, vouching for the Djokovic to take the court at Flushing Meadows on August 29 regardless of his vaccination status.

The online petition targets the US Open’s vaccination policy and U.S. President Joe Biden’s international travel COVID restriction, which requires visitors to be vaccinated. As of July 20, the form reached over 17,500 signatures, with the target of 25,000 well in sight.

A description on the site read:

Novak SHOULD be allowed to play. The vaccine is NOT an extra line of defense. Natural immunity is stronger. LET NOVAK PLAY! …

There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022. US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play. If unvaccinated American players can play, Djokovic as one of the legends of the game, must be allowed to play. MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA! John McEnroe, please use your powers to make this happen!

Novak’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, previously stated that his decision has been upheld as a personal preference.

Comments were turned off on the petition page for having “violated the Community Guidelines or been removed for user safety or site stability.”

Despite his hiccups with eligibility, including a ban from the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status, Djokovic remains only one major title away from tying Rafael Nadal’s historic 22 wins.

Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title, and fourth in a row, earlier this month after defeating Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios in a four-set battle. The Serbian is ranked seventh-best in the world.

“Everyone who says ‘my body, my choice’ should also be saying #LetNovakPlay,” tweeted out The Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon, in support of Djokovic’s decision to remain unvaccinated against external pressures.

