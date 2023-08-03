Peter Malnati Quickly Gave Up On His Final Putt At The Wyndham Championship … And Then It Went In

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good. That’s no more true in sports than the game of golf. Every golfer knows the feeling of hitting a great shot that turns out terrible. But occasionally, that bad shot turns out great. Peter Malnati hit a bad putt on his 18th hole of the first round of the Wyndham Championship … but it still went in.

Sitting at even par on the day, Malnati arrived at the 18th tee. The final hole at Sedgefield Country Club is one of the toughest on the course.

It’s a 503-yard par-4. As of this writing, over five times more players have made bogey or worse than have made birdie at the hole.

Peter Malnati of the United States plays a shot during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club . (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

So, making par is plenty good. When Peter Malnati hit his birdie putt, he figured he was going to be writing down a “4” on the scorecard. Which he was more than happy to do.

And then this happened.

With nearly three-fourths of the field having already played the 18th hole on Thursday, only seven players made birdie.

And, believe it or not — and he certainly doesn’t — Peter Malnati is one of them.

That putt got him under par at the Wyndham Championship. But he trails Adam Scott — the current leader — by four shots.

Scott needs a big finish this week, too. He’s currently outside the Top 70 in FedEx Cup points. That means if he doesn’t finish well, he’ll miss the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week.

And that’s rare territory for Scott.

Adam Scott is 1 of 2 players to make the #FedExCup Playoffs in every year of its existence.



He is currently solo leading and projected to move from No. 81 to No. 38. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2023

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament of the PGA Tour regular season. There’s a lot of drama to be sorted out this weekend.