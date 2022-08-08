Pete Rose’s Crazy Stories on Live TV Send Broadcasters Running Scared

MLB legend Pete Rose had a day to remember on Sunday: making his grand return to Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, after a 30-year break since his last visit.

The Phillies invited the 81-year-old Rose to visit Citizens Bank on Sunday as part of a ceremony meant to commemorate the 1980 championship Phillies team. Rose played for the Phillies from 1979 to 1983.

Despite facing a slew of negative headlines regarding his return, which mainly focused on accusations of statutory rape from more than 55 years ago, Rose gladly took a broadcaster’s mic to talk over his beloved game.

Feeling the energy of the special occasion, Rose started to veer into storytelling that some may find too mature for live television.

One of his stories had his fellow broadcasters on the edges of their seats, but not for the best reason.

WATCH:

Pete Rose gets in the booth today and horrifies the Phillies announcers by talking about cocks and shit because, well, he’s Pete fucking Rose, man. pic.twitter.com/kVifF4yOob — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 7, 2022

It didn’t take long for the broadcast booth to nudge Rose on the oversight of the FCC …

Even with the negative backlash of the allegations, Rose received a warm welcome from the fans as he walked onto the field.

Pete Rose received a standing ovation at the #Phillies 1980 World Series celebration. pic.twitter.com/ZbiLPfV3mV — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) August 7, 2022

