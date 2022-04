On Monday afternoon, May flowers will appear a little earlier than usual when Pete Rose, the thorn in the side of the MLB Hall of Fame, stops by to hang out with his buds at OutKick 360.

Remember that a current MLB player has an endorsement deal with a sportsbook, while Rose remains permanently banned from the HOF because of bets he made on his own team back in the 1980s.

Rose is scheduled to appear at 4:20 pm EST/3:20 Central. Click here to hear him dish the dirt.