Pete Davidson Opens Saturday Night Live Equating Pain And Suffering In Israel To Gaza

Pete Davidson doesn’t seem to see the difference between what happened in Israel and the Israelis striking back.

Israel is conducting massive military operations in Gaza after Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped roughly 150 people to hold as hostages.

The attack was one of the darkest days in decades for people who value life. The images and videos of the attack are nothing short of horrific. Now, Israel is striking back to avenge the death of their citizens and smash Hamas.

Israel is avenging the death of its citizens as pro-Hamas idiots rally in America.



There is no moral equivalency in this war. Hamas hides behind civilians and murders babies. Israel protects innocent people.



Smash Hamas without hesitation.



My thoughts: https://t.co/NK8lKpJ3ze pic.twitter.com/15XM9M1MeR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2023

In Pete Davidson’s opinion the images out of Israel and Gaza seem to be something that are comparable.

“This week we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza. And I know what you’re thinking, ‘Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?’ Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was 7 years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So, I know something about what that’s like. I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering ― Israeli children, Palestinian children ― and it took me back to a horrible, horrible place. You know, no one in this world deserves to suffer, especially not kids,” Davidson said to open the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Pete Davidson’s dad was killed on 9/11 when he was a NYC firefighter. You can watch his full comments below.

Pete Davidson equates suffering in Israel to retaliation in Gaza against Hamas.

To be clear, children dying is always bad. No rational person thinks different. That’s why there was so much outrage when Hamas terrorists murdered Israeli babies.

It was disgusting on a level that words can’t describe, and Palestinian civilians casualties is certainly not a good thing.

Israel is at war with Hamas after a massive terrorist attack. Pete Davidson tried to compare the suffering in Israel to what’s happening in Gaza. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

However, there’s a major difference between Israel and the Hamas terrorists being hunted down. Israel literally warns civilians before it bombs targets. It does everything it can to minimize civilian casualties.

Hamas’ entire goal is to kill as many civilians as possible. The terrorist organization uses human shields, targets innocent people and many reports have shown Hamas is trying to stop people from fleeing Gaza. The more dead Palestinians the better it is for Hamas.

There’s no moral equivalency to be made. One side hides behind women and children. The other side tries its best to protect them.

The horrific attack in Israel is a bloody reminder of the importance of the Second Amendment here in America.



A heavily-armed public is a great deterrent against terrorism and crime. Bad guys want easy targets, not people who shoot back.



My thoughts: https://t.co/4cH67zOOZz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2023

War is ugly, but it’s also sometimes necessary. Hamas terrorists came into Israel and carried out a massacre that should make any decent person sick to their stomach. When dealing with evil like that, the choice isn’t a hard one. You must hit back and hit back in overwhelming fashion. Hamas is free to surrender whenever it wants. Until then, Israel will continue to hunt down those responsible.