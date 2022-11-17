Pete Davidson Gets Bizarre Sex Warning From Howard Stern

Howard Stern is worried about Pete Davidson’s bedroom activities.

Davidson has a long history of being linked to famous women, including Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale, and he’s now rumored to be dating model Emily Ratajokwski.

While bros around the country might think that’s awesome, Stern is concerned the comedian might soon get a reputation as a guy who has too much sex with famous women.

Emily Ratajkowski is allegedly dating Pete Davidson. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he f*cks so many women, he’s going to start to get the reputation that he’s like a bee — he pollinates and then goes. You don’t want to become the guy who just f*cks celebrity girls, so he’s got to be careful,” Stern warned Davidson, according to Page Six.

Does Howard Stern have a point about Pete Davidson?

Honestly, I have no idea what the hell Howard Stern is talking about. It really doesn’t make any sense at all.

Just for the sake of debate, let’s assume Stern, who is infamously terrified of COVID, is correct with his assessment. What exactly is the downside here for Davidson? It’s not clear at all.

Let’s also just run down Davidson’s dating history. We know for a fact he dated Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian for extended periods of time.

Howard Stern is worried Pete Davidson might be having too much sex with famous women. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Pete Davidson also was rumored to be with Beckinsale, but that situation still seems shrouded in mystery. Now, he’s allegedly dating Emily Ratajkowski.

Has there ever been a more impressive run in the entertainment world? If there has been, I don’t know what it is. That’s a murderer’s row in the dating world, and Davidson still appears to be living well.

Pete Davidson has dated a lot of famous women. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

So, frankly, Howard Stern appears to have absolutely no idea what he’s talking about.