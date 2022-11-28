Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Spotted At Knicks Game

A blossoming relationship made its first appearance at Madison Square Garden. Ex-Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski made a courtside splash at the New York Knicks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup Sunday night, in which the Knicks lost 127-123.
The new duo was seen next to longtime couple Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, the two love birds from Dodgeball. Stars like tennis legend John McEnroe and comedian Jim Gaffigan were also spotted at the game … but they’re not nearly as hot.
Sporting a brown Mountain High puffer, Ratajkowski was beaming with joy next to Davidson, whose navy tracksuit, gel’d hair and indoor sunglasses looked straight out of a Mugatu fashion catalog.
Envious men in America looked on as Davidson’s enigmatic charm seemed to put Ratajkowski deeper under his spell. According to TMZ Sports, EmRata and Davidson left the game by halftime, like true bi-coastal elites.
MSG’s Jumbotron showcased New York’s power couple as Davidson was making silly little quips in EmRata’s ear and Ratajkowski wondered whether Carmelo Anthony was playing.
Hate it or love it, Davidson’s got game.
Who say she is a 10? she definitely has a cute face, but there is nothing sexy about that anorexic body.
There`s nothing here to see.