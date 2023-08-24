Pete Carroll Throws Passes At Seahawks Practice, ESPN Legend Chris Berman Breaks Down His Form In TikTok Video

Videos by OutKick

Nearly 72-year-old Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll decided to take some snaps at quarterback during practice. And 68-year-old ESPN legend Chris Berman took to TikTok (!!) to break down Pistol Pete’s form. Which, by the way, isn’t terrible.

Though, the editing makes it seem like Carroll might not be the one who threw the passes that are shown to be completed…

Chris Berman breaking down Pete Carroll’s QB performance is so damn good



Ty @Seahawks TikTok for this 🫡 pic.twitter.com/TAd8BfzXSX — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 24, 2023

Pete Carroll continues to show that age isn’t slowing him down at all. Just last week, I wrote about Carroll running sprints with his team, which impressed quarterback Geno Smith.

And, everything I wrote last week applies here.

Pete Carroll’s resume speaks for itself. He was one of the most accomplished college football head coaches of all-time, then jumped into the NFL.

He’s been the head coach of the Seahawks since 2010. He led the team to a Super Bowl Championship in the 2013-14 NFL season.

So, he’s put in the work. He doesn’t have to prove to anyone that’s a hard-worker and committed to his craft.

Yet here he is, in his 50th season coaching football, [throwing passes to his players].

That’s the guy you want coaching your team.

No question about it.

As mentioned, Carroll’s form is solid for a 72-year-old man. Sure, he’s gotta get his entire body into it, but I’d be absolutely psyched if I can sling a football like that forty years from now.

According to his Wikipedia page, Carroll “was a multi-sport star in football (playing quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back), basketball, and baseball, earning the school’s Athlete of the Year honors as a senior in 1969.”

He played some quarterback in high school, but focused solely on playing defensive back in college.

Still, you can easily see that there’s an athlete inside Pete Carroll.

And an athlete that needs to come out at least once a week, apparently.