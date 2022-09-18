Pete Carroll Thinks Seahawks Could Go Undefeated And Win Super Bowl

Contrary to what you’ve been told by fortune cookies, there is a such thing as overly optimistic. And Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll takes overly optimistic to the next level.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carroll gave a preseason speech to his team in which he referenced the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the benchmark for what Seattle could accomplish.

You’re probably aware that the ’72 Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to finish a season undefeated and win the Super Bowl. Carroll’s implication is that his team’s ceiling is that of arguably the greatest team in league history. OK, then.

Here’s some of the reporting from Adam Schefter:

The Seahawks had a nice win in Week 1, spoiling former quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. But let’s not forget that Seattle’s current starting quarterback is Geno Smith. His career record in the NFL is 14-21. His best season came in his rookie season, 2013 with the Jets, in which he went 8-8.

Obviously, Carroll does not believe that his team will go undefeated. But he probably thinks it can win the Super Bowl. Most coaches likely believe that about their teams, especially after a Week 1 victory.

You know who doesn’t believe it? Las Vegas. According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, Seattle is tied for the 4th longest odds to win the Super Bowl at 150-1. Only the Falcons, Jets and Texans (all 200-1) have worse odds.

Honestly, just making the playoffs would be a successful season for this Seattle team.

You may be thinking, “So what? There’s nothing wrong with Pete Carroll being positive and expecting the most from his team.”

Right, but if you set the expectations for your team at going undefeated, how are they going to feel when they go 4-13? That would be 13 games worse than you told them they could be. Does that also mean that they failed, miserably? Or that you, Pete Carroll, failed miserably?

It does. And I promise you, this Seahawks team is going to fail miserably at going undefeated. It’s far more likely that Seattle loses the next 16 straight games than it is for them to win 16 straight.

Keep smiling, Pete. At least you’re undefeated right now.