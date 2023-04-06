PETA Is Coming After LeBron James And His Milk

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James recently opened up House Three Thirty, a community center in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Instead of focusing on the good the community center will do for the city, PETA found something wrong with it: the milk being served.

The community center has a Starbucks inside, and just like every other store around the world, it serves milk. Real milk, that is, as in, the milk that comes from cows.

PETA has an issue with that.

PETA wants LeBron James to stop serving milk. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The activist group sent a letter to James urging him to make the Starbucks inside the community center the first dairy-free Starbucks. The letter noted that many people of color are lactose intolerant as well.

“The dairy industry’s cruelty to cows, environmental impact, and negative health effects on lactose intolerant individuals contradict the hope your foundation brings,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange wrote. “The first dairy-free Starbucks location at House Three Thirty would set a precedent for socially responsible business practices and create ripple effects that would impact society for generations to come.”

READ: PETA IS AT IT AGAIN BUT THIS TIME A FAMILY-OWNED RESTAURANT FOUGHT BACK

I’m going to assume the Starbucks inside House Three Thirty also serves food, and I’m going to guess it’s not all plant-based.

But hey, one battle at a time. PETA is attacking the service of milk before it can begin thinking about removing meat products from the coffee shop.