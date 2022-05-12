PETA Attempts To Tackle Russell Wilson And Wife Ciara

The NFL season won’t kickoff for another four months, but that’s not stopping PETA from attempting to take down Broncos QB Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.

After the animal rights organization caught wind of Wilson gifting Ciara a fury, four-legged friend for Mother’s Day – a pup named “Bronco” – PETA threw their hands on their hips and scolded the power couple for purchasing the pooch from a breeder instead of a shelter.

Per TMZ, the sloths at PETA believe that the Wilson family’s new pup is purebred and presumably from a breeder. PETA describes breeders in an unflattering light: “mother dogs are often locked inside filthy cages and bred over and over until their bodies give out.”

Who had Russell Wilson getting canceled for buying a dog? Welcome to life in 2022.

PETA likely caught wind of the puppy problem earlier this week when Ciara shared an Instagram video to her more than 31 million followers. In the post, she and Wilson stand side-by-side smiling as the musician holds the pup and announces her name as “Bronco.”

“Meet.. BRONCO 🐶. The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:) The sweetest surprise. I love you baby,” captioned Ciara, tagging Wilson.

The IG post prompted PETA to bark at the Wilsons, who recently put roots down in a $25 million Denver home.

“One, Two Step mistake by killing a shelter dog’s chances of finding a home,” PETA told TMZ, referencing Ciara’s hit song: “1, 2 Step.”

They continued with the music metaphors, again referencing a Ciara toe-tapper: “PETA is calling on the couple to Level Up on kindness by adopting a companion for this pup instead of fueling the homeless-animal crisis.”

Neither Ciara nor Wilson have responded. Maybe they’ll do so once Wilson is in training camp during the dog days of summer.

