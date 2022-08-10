PETA Asks Joe Namath To Donate Famous Mink Coat

Giving themselves a break from gluing hands to Starbucks counters for free oat milk, PETA and its activism have turned to legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath and his infamous mink coat from the ’70s, which recently went up for bid at around $10,000.
PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange released a statement proposing an interesting bid to claim Broadway Joe’s coat.
“While nothing can bring back the minks who were killed for Joe Namath’s coat, it could still give some much-needed warmth to those in desperate need,” Lange said.
“PETA is encouraging the NFL legend to score a touchdown for kindness by donating these minks’ remains instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars out of them.”
The statement added that funds managed by PETA will go toward “displaced refugees in Afghanistan and Syria, where they offer warmth and comfort to those with the only excuse to wear fur, and to homeless shelters in the U.S.”
As relayed by Fox News Digital’s Paulina Dedaj, “the offering includes a 1969 signed issue of Esquire magazine, and a signed white panel Wilson Football.”
The coat has been synonymous with Joe’s image in the NFL as one of the sport’s first personalities to translate from the field to the Fashion section on a broadsheet.
Either way, it’s hard to imagine that Namath will agree to PETA’s scheme — which may very well be a plot to revive the lost cat using the coat and today’s technology.
