Alabama Recruit Makes Mind-Boggling Comment About Not Being Fully Committed

Nick Saban is known for running the Crimson Tide with an iron fist. That’s why the man has won six rings in Tuscaloosa and seven overall.

While playing football for Alabama is definitely not the same as being in an elite military unit, it does require complete devotion to the cause.

If you’re not all in, then you’re going to be on the outside looking in. As Nick Saban will happily tell you himself, it’s not a democracy playing for the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley:



“This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

Now, Perry Thompson is out here talking about being 60% committed and taking visits to other programs. Do we think Nick Saban liked hearing that? Do we think Nick Saban enjoyed finding out a top 30 recruit committed to the Tide is still 40% open to playing elsewhere?

I don’t think so. Something tells me that didn’t go over well at all.

Alabama commit Perry Thompson says he’s only 60% committed. How will Nick Saban react to the comment? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Thompson going forward. He might need it because if there’s one thing we know about Nick Saban it’s that you don’t want to piss him off. Something tells me this comment definitely didn’t bring him joy. That’s bad news for everyone involved.