Alabama Recruit Makes Mind-Boggling Comment About Not Being Fully Committed

Nick Saban isn’t going to be too pleased with a recent comment from Alabama commit Perry Thompson.
The four star receiver and top 30 recruit is committed to play for the Crimson Tide, but he’s definitely not shutting down his recruitment. In fact, he’s open about the fact he intends to take visits to other places. In fact, he’s only “60%” in on playing for Alabama, despite being verbally committed.
“Alabama is still on top and I’m committed to them, but I’m going to keep taking visits. I would say my commitment is about 60% right now,” Perry explained during an interview with On3.
Below is a live look at Nick Saban upon hearing that one of the best players in his 2024 class is only “about 60%” committed “right now.”
Nick Saban is known for running the Crimson Tide with an iron fist. That’s why the man has won six rings in Tuscaloosa and seven overall. While playing football for Alabama is definitely not the same as being in an elite military unit, it does require complete devotion to the cause. If you’re not all in, then you’re going to be on the outside looking in. As Nick Saban will happily tell you himself, it’s not a democracy playing for the Crimson Tide. Now, Perry Thompson is out here talking about being 60% committed and taking visits to other programs. Do we think Nick Saban liked hearing that? Do we think Nick Saban enjoyed finding out a top 30 recruit committed to the Tide is still 40% open to playing elsewhere? I don’t think so. Something tells me that didn’t go over well at all. Best of luck to Thompson going forward. He might need it because if there’s one thing we know about Nick Saban it’s that you don’t want to piss him off. Something tells me this comment definitely didn’t bring him joy. That’s bad news for everyone involved.
Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t going to love this comment from Perry Thompson.
Nick Saban is known for running the Crimson Tide with an iron fist. That’s why the man has won six rings in Tuscaloosa and seven overall.
While playing football for Alabama is definitely not the same as being in an elite military unit, it does require complete devotion to the cause.
If you’re not all in, then you’re going to be on the outside looking in. As Nick Saban will happily tell you himself, it’s not a democracy playing for the Crimson Tide.
Now, Perry Thompson is out here talking about being 60% committed and taking visits to other programs. Do we think Nick Saban liked hearing that? Do we think Nick Saban enjoyed finding out a top 30 recruit committed to the Tide is still 40% open to playing elsewhere?
I don’t think so. Something tells me that didn’t go over well at all.
Best of luck to Thompson going forward. He might need it because if there’s one thing we know about Nick Saban it’s that you don’t want to piss him off. Something tells me this comment definitely didn’t bring him joy. That’s bad news for everyone involved.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
The mind reels imagining the scientific process this young man went thru to arrive at 60% versus say 57% or even 69% ??? Being “fully 60% committed” sounds like a “Yogi Berra said” ….
Nick may be better off without this kid. Sounds like another Billingsley. The team doesn’t need that crap.